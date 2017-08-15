There's One Name on Liverpool Fans' Lips as Their Ideal Coutinho Replacement Should He Leave

With reports surfacing that Philippe Coutinho has submitted a transfer request ahead of a big money move to Barcelona, speculation has been rife about a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

But as the Anfield hierarchy scramble to find a potential last minute replacement, it seems Liverpool have already decided on their preferred option, with PSG’s dynamic winger Julian Draxler the name on everyone’s lips, as reported by Sport Bible.

The former Wolsburg player joined Les Parisiens in a £40m deal in January, but the arrival of world record signing Neymar Jr. has put his future as well as that of Lucas Moura in doubt.

The 23-year-old had a mixed season at Parc des Princes netting just 4 times as PSG finished as runners-up to champions Monaco.

The Germany international has also been linked with Barcelona, who are drawing up alternatives should the Countinho deal fall through.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Speculation about a summer departure for Draxler continues to persist, after the youngster wasn’t named in the squad for PSG’s 3-0 win over Guingamp this weekend.

