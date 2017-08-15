Tuesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Aurier, Barry, Matuidi, Janssen and Much More

The countdown is on until the end of the transfer window, so rumours are only increasing in volume. Here is today's roundup...

1. Serge Aurier

Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Tottenham Hotspur

In need to replace Kyle Walker, whom they sold to Manchester City, Spurs are said to have agreed terms with Ligue 1 giants PSG to bring Ivorian right-back Serge Aurier to North London this summer.

2. Gareth Barry

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Transfer: Everton to West Bromwich Albion

The revolution at Goodison Park seems to have left Gareth Barry in the cold and the hugely experienced central midfielder is set to join West Bromwich Albion as part of a deal which will cost the Baggies £1m.

3. Patrik Schick

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Transfer: Sampdoria to Inter Milan

Despite late interest from Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan look to have won the race to sign Sampdoria wonderkid striker Patrick Schick, with the 21-year-old keen to sign terms at the San Siro.

4. Chris Wood

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Transfer: Leeds United to Burnley

Having just been injected with cash as a result of the sale of Andre Gray to Watford, Burnley are ready to test the resolve of Leeds United over star striker Chris Wood, with an improved bid of £20m being prepared.

5. Arda Turan

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Transfer: Barcelona to Galatasaray

Arda Turan's nightmare spell at Barcelona is about to come to an end, after the Turkish midfielder agreed to join former Galatasaray on a season-long loan, ending a six-year spell in La Liga.

6. Eder

ROMAIN LAFABREGUE/GettyImages

Transfer: Lille to Brighton & Hove Albion

Eder, the goalscoring hero of Portugal during their Euro 12016 success, is now being chased by both Brighton & Hove Albion and Birmingham City, with the Seagulls able to offer the €6m-rated striker Premier League football.

7. Luciano Vietto

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Transfer: Sevilla to Monaco

Monaco's history of making smart signings could see them land Sevilla forward Luciano Vietto, who could spend up to €20m on the 23-year-old Argentinian, who managed 10 goals last season in all competitions.

8. Orestis Karnezis

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Transfer: Udinese to Newcastle United





Keen to add another goalkeeper to their ranks, Newcastle United will need to see off the advances of both Watford and Crystal Palace if they are to be successful in their pursuit of the 32-year-old Greek stopper.

9. Vincent Janssen

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Transfer: Tottenham Hotspur to Stoke City





Question marks surrounding Vincent Janssen's future at Spurs, following a disappointing first season in the Premier League, remain at large and Stoke City are holding a firm interest in the Dutch international striker.

10. Blaise Matuidi

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Transfer: Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus





Reigning Serie A champions Juventus are closing in on the signature of PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi after a summer-long pursuit. The French international is expected to be unveiled at the Allianz Stadium within the next 48 hours.

11. Pierre-Michel Lasogga

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Transfer: Hamburg to Leeds United





If the aforementioned Wood does leave Elland Road then at least a ready-made replacement will be waiting, as the Whites step up their attempt to bring Hamburg striker Pierre-Michel Lasogga to the Championship.