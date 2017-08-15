VIDEO: Former Newcastle Star Claims Rafa Benitez Has Not Talked to Mike Ashley for 'Months'

Former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given has claimed Rafa Benitez and club owner Mike Ashley have not been in contact for months.

Newcastle were promoted from the Championship last season after securing a 4-1 win over Preston. However, Benitez has been outspoken on his side's inability to make adequate signings in the summer's transfer window with Newcastle now competing in the Premier League.

"They are in a mess!"



Shay Given on #NUFC, Rafa Benitez and Mike Ashley... ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/9V6NAJxURG — Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) August 15, 2017

Just recently, Benitez insisted that his transfer demands were not outlandish, going on to state that he did not encounter the same problems in each of his last two Premier League jobs.

“We are not demanding crazy things. We are demanding just to do things in the right way like we did when I was with Liverpool or Chelsea. I wasn’t ­expecting it to be like this," Benitez said. “I had two or three targets that I wanted here."

And now, Stoke City keeper Given has revealed that Benitez and Newcastle owner Ashley have not been on speaking terms for months.

“People up there have told me that Mike Ashley and Rafa Benitez haven’t spoken [to each other] for months,” Given said on TalkSport. “You just wonder how that’s going to end or for how that’s even possible. You would still think there was some sort of relationship formed with the two of them.”

Meanwhile, Ashley has provided his point of view on the matter, arguing that the Magpies simply do not generate enough revenue to compete in the transfer market with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

Newcastle played their first game back in the Premier League last weekend, falling 2-0 to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham. The Tyneside club will look to improve on their poor performance as they travel to Huddersfield on Sunday.