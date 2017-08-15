West Ham United Refuse to Sell Adrian to Crystal Palace Unless Suitable Replacement Is Signed

West Ham United are reaching a conclusion to the transfer saga concerning their backup goalkeeper Adrian San Miguel.

Premier League rivals Crystal Palace have been following the situation over the last few weeks, and it is thought the south London club are keen to sign the frustrated keeper.

Should this deal happen the 30-year-old will have to fight for a spot in the starting XI against Wayne Hennessey and Julian Speroni.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

According to Bleacher Report, the Hammers have become open to a deal under the condition that they sign a suitable replacement prior to the move. The club value Adrian at around £7m.

Adrian has sought a move away from the east London club ever since the arrival of England international Joe Hart, who signed on loan for the Hammers, but the keeper is reportedly open to a permanent move away from Manchester City.

If Adrian is sold to Palace, West Ham will hope Hart can perform consistently for the club. The 30-year-old shot-stopper has already conceded four goals against a riotous Manchester United side in the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Bilic has basically ruled out #WHUFC selling Adrian. "Me and the chairman want him to stay." https://t.co/TND7r1seOV — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) August 11, 2017

West Ham have already let Darren Randolph move to Championship hopefuls Middlesbrough for a £5m fee. And it is widely believed that Adrian will follow suit in an attempt to impress before the World Cup next summer.

Neither Randolph or Adrian proved to be up to standard last season, both finding themselves being dropped throughout the campaign. After being first choice keeper for the past three seasons in east London, Adrian managed only 16 league appearances last season.