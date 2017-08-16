'Angry' Zidane to Be Fined for Outlandish Comments Made After Super Cup Fracas Involving Ronaldo

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could get hit with a fine for the comments he made regarding match officials following Los Blancos Spanish Super Cup win over Barcelona, according to Marca (H/T Mundo Deportivo).

The Frenchman, who led his side to the La Liga title and a second consecutive Champions League trophy capture last season, will have to start his new campaign short a man - his most important man, some would argue.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off during the match for pushing referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea in the back after he was adjudged to have dived in an attempt to win a penalty.

He will now miss the side's next five games, having found himself slapped with a suspension.

"I am annoyed," Zidane said following the ban. "Well, pissed off really.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

"I'm not going to get involved with the referees, but when you look at everything that happened and you think that we're going to be missing Cristiano for five games, there's something going on there. I'm angry about that."

"I just hope that they look at it thoroughly," he added, implying that Madrid may be looking to have the ban rescinded through appeal. "After that we'll see what we're going to do."

The French manager has opened himself up to an investigation over the comments, and the powers that be are weighing things up in order to determine whether or not his words are deserving of a fine.