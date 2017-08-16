Soccer

Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Insists Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Stay at Club Amid Chelsea Interest

an hour ago

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will stay at Arsenal amid reported interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are believed to have identified the England international as Antonio Conte looks to add depth to his squad following Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

The Evening Standard have reported that Chelsea and Arsenal are in talks over a potential £35m deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates and is said to be concerned that he will not be given regular football ahead of the World Cup next summer.


And after talks over a contract reportedly stalled, Chelsea have emerged as favourites to secure his signing.

Wenger, however, has refused to consider the possibility that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set for an exit.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Asked if the former Southampton wide-man will remain at Arsenal, Wenger said: "Yes. I rate him highly, he is one of the players who is on his way up and has made huge progress. Personally, I want him to stay here for a long time.

"I’m convinced that he will be in the next two or three years the English player everyone looks at."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been utilised as a wing-back since Arsenal's switch to a back three, and that is likely to have alerted Conte and Chelsea.

The Italian coach is believed to be searching for a player to provide another option in the position, with Oxlade-Chamberlain having played on both the right and left for the Gunners.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters