Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Insists Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Will Stay at Club Amid Chelsea Interest

Arsene Wenger has insisted that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will stay at Arsenal amid reported interest from Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Blues are believed to have identified the England international as Antonio Conte looks to add depth to his squad following Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Burnley at Stamford Bridge.

The Evening Standard have reported that Chelsea and Arsenal are in talks over a potential £35m deal for Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The 24-year-old has just one year remaining on his contract at the Emirates and is said to be concerned that he will not be given regular football ahead of the World Cup next summer.





And after talks over a contract reportedly stalled, Chelsea have emerged as favourites to secure his signing.

Wenger, however, has refused to consider the possibility that Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set for an exit.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Asked if the former Southampton wide-man will remain at Arsenal, Wenger said: "Yes. I rate him highly, he is one of the players who is on his way up and has made huge progress. Personally, I want him to stay here for a long time.

"I’m convinced that he will be in the next two or three years the English player everyone looks at."

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been utilised as a wing-back since Arsenal's switch to a back three, and that is likely to have alerted Conte and Chelsea.

The Italian coach is believed to be searching for a player to provide another option in the position, with Oxlade-Chamberlain having played on both the right and left for the Gunners.