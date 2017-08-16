Soccer

Arsene Wenger Confirms Star Man Is Likely to Miss Stoke Clash as Forward's Absence Continues

an hour ago

Arsene Wenger has confirmed that the Gunner's Chilean star Alexis Sanchez is unlikely to be fit ahead their upcoming game against Stoke.

In a report by the Daily Star, the Arsenal manager said Sanchez will continue his absence from the squad, having also missed the north London side's Community Shield win over Chelsea, and their Premier League opening day thriller in which they beat Leicester 4-3 at the Emirates.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The 28-year-old has returned to full training, but Wenger thinks that the Potters clash will come too soon for the forward.

He said: “For Sanchez it looks a little early but he works hard in training."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sanchez was given permission to miss the opening weeks of pre-season training due to his involvement in the Confederations Cup and the 28-year-old's return to the club's London Colney HQ was subsequently delayed by illness.


The attacker's continued absence comes amid heavy speculation over his future. Wenger has explicitly denied that the club are going to sell Sanchez in an interview with beIN Sport, despite his refusal to sign a contract extension. 

However, the French coach admitted in his pre-Stoke press conference that “no progress” has been made on securing Sanchez's future.

Meanwhile, Shkodran Mustafi and Francis Coquelin have been passed fit for the trip to the Bet365 Stadium.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters