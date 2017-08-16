Soccer

Burton Albion Invite Legendary Olympian Usain Bolt for a Trial After Retirement From Sprinting

an hour ago

Championship side Burton Albion have offered legendary sprinter Usain Bolt a trial at the club following his retirement from athletics.

Throughout his highly successful career it has been no secret that Bolt is keen on fulfilling his dream of becoming a professional footballer. 

The 30-year-old avidly follows Manchester United and has even signed on to feature in a charity football match against Barcelona at Old Trafford on the 2nd of September. The sprinter will line up alongside United legends Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs.

It is thought that Bolt will train with Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, however a move to the club appears distinctly unlikely.

According to reports by The Sun, Burton chairman Ben Robinson has made it clear that he is very much interested in signing the Jamaican.

Robinson said: "I’m sure we would (offer a trial) and that the manager would. He’s quick, if nothing else!

Daniel Jayo/GettyImages

"He’s done great for his sport athletics and if you look at Adam Gemili who was in the 4x100m relay he played football when he was younger.


"We would be very interested, obviously. I’m sure the manager would give him a trial. He’s done a tremendous amount for his sport. If he can apply the same amount of enthusiasm and dedication to soccer then who knows what might lie ahead?

"The standard is very high (in the Championship) and obviously he would need a level of talent to get his place in the team"

Burton have lost all three of their opening games so far and the club sit at the bottom of the league table. The Championship minnows will now face Birmingham City on Friday evening.

