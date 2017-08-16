Soccer

Christian Pulisic 'Very Happy' at Borussia Dortmund Amid Reported Liverpool Interest

1:35 | Soccer
USMNT Still a Work in Progress After Gold Cup Title
an hour ago

Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic has insisted that he is "very happy" at the club amid reported interest from Liverpool.

The 18-year-old is believed to have been a long-term target for the Reds, who had a bid rejected by Dortmund last summer.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the USA international, but Pulisic has stressed that he is only focused on the start of the new Bundesliga season.

Asked about interest from Liverpool, Pulisic told Sport Bild: "Yes, I read that too. What more can I say? I concentrate fully on the start of the season.

"I'm very happy in Dortmund. I do not think about a club change. I extended my contract until the beginning of the year until 2020."

Pulisic has established himself as one of Europe's most talented young players, and he has now set his sights on becoming a regular in Dortmund's first team in the upcoming campaign.

"Last season, I established myself in Dortmund with a European top club, which was always my dream as a little boy," he added. "My next goal is to play constantly.

"I have no preferred position. I think I am very flexible in the offensive. [New Dortmund boss] Peter Bosz looks at me on the outside, so I can make a good friend."

Pulisic made 43 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last season, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists.

The teenager has so far proved even more impressive on the international stage, scoring seven goals in 15 games for the USA.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters