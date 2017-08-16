Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic has insisted that he is "very happy" at the club amid reported interest from Liverpool.

The 18-year-old is believed to have been a long-term target for the Reds, who had a bid rejected by Dortmund last summer.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the USA international, but Pulisic has stressed that he is only focused on the start of the new Bundesliga season.

Asked about interest from Liverpool, Pulisic told Sport Bild: "Yes, I read that too. What more can I say? I concentrate fully on the start of the season.

"I'm very happy in Dortmund. I do not think about a club change. I extended my contract until the beginning of the year until 2020."

Pulisic has established himself as one of Europe's most talented young players, and he has now set his sights on becoming a regular in Dortmund's first team in the upcoming campaign.

"Last season, I established myself in Dortmund with a European top club, which was always my dream as a little boy," he added. "My next goal is to play constantly.

"I have no preferred position. I think I am very flexible in the offensive. [New Dortmund boss] Peter Bosz looks at me on the outside, so I can make a good friend."

Pulisic made 43 appearances in all competitions for Dortmund last season, scoring five goals and providing 13 assists.

The teenager has so far proved even more impressive on the international stage, scoring seven goals in 15 games for the USA.