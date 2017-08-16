Dortmund Winger Andre Schurrle Sidelined for Up to a Month Due to Thigh Injury

Borussia Dortmund attacker Andre Schurrle is set to miss a month of action after being ruled out with a thigh injury, per the Bundesliga's official website.

The winger will not be able to suit up for BVB when they face his former team VFL Wolfsburg on Saturday, and will have to be sidelined for at least three subsequent fixtures.

😕 Bitter! @Andre_Schuerrle hat einen Faserriss im Oberschenkel erlitten und wird etwa vier Wochen ausfallen. Gute Besserung! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/F21v4IgnN3 — Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) August 16, 2017

"He will have to take a break for about four weeks," Dortmund said in a statement.

The club did not provide any information regarding when the player was injured. And he is now very likely to miss Germany's World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic in Prague on September 1 and then Norway in Stuttgart three days later.

Atsushi Tomura/GettyImages

Schurrle has missed several of BVB's games since joining the club last summer. He was out for 20 matches last season as a result of a niggling knee injury, and an Achilles issue left him sidelined for the final two months of the term.





The 26-year-old was expected to return devoid of any problems for the start of the season, with Sporting director Michael Zorc saying: “Andre is going into the season with big aspirations and looking to start afresh.”

But that isn't to be the case, sadly.