Soccer

Dortmund Winger Andre Schurrle Sidelined for Up to a Month Due to Thigh Injury

29 minutes ago

Borussia Dortmund attacker Andre Schurrle is set to miss a month of action after being ruled out with a thigh injury, per the Bundesliga's official website.

The winger will not be able to suit up for BVB when they face his former team VFL Wolfsburg on Saturday, and will have to be sidelined for at least three subsequent fixtures.

"He will have to take a break for about four weeks," Dortmund said in a statement.

The club did not provide any information regarding when the player was injured. And he is now very likely to miss Germany's World Cup qualifiers against the Czech Republic in Prague on September 1 and then Norway in Stuttgart three days later.

Atsushi Tomura/GettyImages

Schurrle has missed several of BVB's games since joining the club last summer. He was out for 20 matches last season as a result of a niggling knee injury, and an Achilles issue left him sidelined for the final two months of the term.


The 26-year-old was expected to return devoid of any problems for the start of the season, with Sporting director Michael Zorc saying: “Andre is going into the season with big aspirations and looking to start afresh.”

But that isn't to be the case, sadly.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters