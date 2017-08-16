Ronald Koeman has confirmed that Gylfi Sigurdsson is on the cusp of completing his transfer to Everton after he underwent a medical on Wednesday morning.

The Toffees and Sigurdsson's current club Swansea City finally compromised on a fee believed to be in the region of £45m for the Iceland international on Tuesday evening, and a medical was pencilled in for Sigurdsson the following day.

Speaking to the press ahead of the Blues' Europa League play-off first leg tie against Hajduk Split (via the Liverpool Echo), Koeman stated that the 27-year-old had been at the club's USM Finch Farm training base to be put through his paces by the Blues' medical team.

Koeman on Sigurdsson: "We worked a long time to get this deal in. He was one of the key players to bring in." — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) August 16, 2017

He said: "The latest is that he had his medical this morning. What I heard from the doctor was no problem. I don’t know if still he needs to sign but I saw him in the Blue!

"We worked a long time to get this deal in and he was one of the key players to bring in. We knew would lose Lukaku for this season and we need players who bring productivity to the team.

"He is the type of player with a lot of productivity. In my opinion he is one of the best in the Premier League."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Sigurdsson hasn't played since a friendly encounter with Barnet on 12th July after he pulled out of every other pre-season fixture, and last Saturday's Premier League opener, as he held out for a move to Merseyside - a factor that means he is nowhere near match fit yet.

Asked if Sigurdsson would be a late addition to his 18-man matchday squad for Thursday, Koeman added: "I will talk to Gyfli this afternoon. He will not be involved tomorrow. Maybe for Monday.

"Let's wait and see how his fitness is. There is an agreement yes but I don’t know if the paperwork is done.”

Koeman also provided an update on what personnel he would have available for the clash with Joan Carrillo's Croatian outfit on Thursday, and revealed that striker Sandro Ramirez may miss out.

He said: "James McCarthy is out with a knock to his knee. Sandro Ramirez is doubtful. We have 17 outfield players but everyone knows we need more."