Fulham Boss Furious With 'Ugly' Comments Made by Officials Following Piazon Leg Break

Chelsea loanee Lucas Piazon has sustained a broken leg following a crunching tackle with Leeds United midfielder Conor Shaughnessy.

Following the game on Tuesday evening, Fulham boss Slaviša Jokanović has spoken about his displeasure at what one match official said following the tackle, according to the Evening Standard.

"It’s a very bad injury and we will lose him for a long time," said Jokanović. "It’s not a question about complaining - it can be bad luck or a tackle outside of the normal - but I’m really disappointed with what I heard from one of the referees, who explained ‘this is English football’.

"I am a 48-year-old man and I’ve never heard an ugly answer like I heard today in this stadium. We are so disappointed for this situation about Lucas Piazon."

When asked which official had made the comment about the challenge that broke Piazon's leg, Jokanović said: "I don’t see so well. I’m a little bit disappointed that I hear around me something so ugly."

Piazon joined Fulham last summer on a two-year loan from parent club Chelsea. Joining the Blues in 2012 from hometown side São Paulo, the Brazilian U23 international has been sent on loan to Málaga, Vitesse Arnhem, Eintracht Frankfurt and prior to his move to Craven Cottage, Piazon spent the 2015/16 season at the Madejski Stadium with Reading.