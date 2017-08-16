Fulham Starlet Lucas Piazon Ruled Out for a 'Long Time' After Suffering Broken Leg

Fulham have been dealt a potentially severe early blow to their promotion hopes this season after Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon suffered a broken leg during Tuesday night's Championship clash with Leeds.

Piazon, on loan for a second season from Chelsea, had to be carried off the field during the first half of the 0-0 draw at Elland Road, with manager Slavisa Jokanovic later confirming the worst.

"It is a very bad injury and we are going to lose him for a long time," the boss explained.

Having immediately left the ground for hospital, it is believed that Piazon has a fractured fibula.

Jokanovic at least expressed hope that the 23-year-old will return to action when fit.

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

"We are so disappointed with the situation about Lucas Piazon, I expect he is going to recover soon and he will be available soon," the ex-Chelsea player said.