Soccer

Fulham Starlet Lucas Piazon Ruled Out for a 'Long Time' After Suffering Broken Leg

an hour ago

Fulham have been dealt a potentially severe early blow to their promotion hopes this season after Brazilian midfielder Lucas Piazon suffered a broken leg during Tuesday night's Championship clash with Leeds.

Piazon, on loan for a second season from Chelsea, had to be carried off the field during the first half of the 0-0 draw at Elland Road, with manager Slavisa Jokanovic later confirming the worst.

"It is a very bad injury and we are going to lose him for a long time," the boss explained.

Having immediately left the ground for hospital, it is believed that Piazon has a fractured fibula.

Jokanovic at least expressed hope that the 23-year-old will return to action when fit.

Harry Hubbard/GettyImages

"We are so disappointed with the situation about Lucas Piazon, I expect he is going to recover soon and he will be available soon," the ex-Chelsea player said.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters