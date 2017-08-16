Soccer

Hammers Officials Spotted in Benfica as €30m Transfer Is Considered for Star Striker

39 minutes ago

Benfica striker Raúl Jiménez has emerged as a target for West Ham after club officials were spotted at the Portuguese side's away trip to Chaves on Monday. 


The Mexican international was linked with a move to Everton earlier this summer, however, a proposed €50m transfer fee was enough to turn the Toffees attention elsewhere.


New signing Haris Seferović struck late on for Benfica as the reigning champions secured a 1-0 victory at the Estádio Municipal de Chaves, however, Jiménez was the man to watch for the West Ham officials, with the club deciding whether to make a move for him this summer, according to O Jogo.

Jiménez appears to have caught the eye of West Ham while the club has been in Portugal scouting reported target William Carvalho. The Mexican international has spent two years in Portugal, making a total of 80 appearances for Benfica across all competitions.


Signed for £19m from Atlético Madrid, Jiménez left Mexican side CF América in 2014 after a chance to prove himself in the Spanish capital arose. Scoring just one goal in 28 appearances for Atlético, Jiménez has gone on to silence his critics as the striker enters his third year at the Estádio da Luz.

