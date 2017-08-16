Soccer

Hull City's Leonid Slutsky Labels Wolves the 'Best Team in the League' Following Midweek Defeat

an hour ago

After seeing his side lose 3-2 at home to a new-look Wolves team, Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky has told the BBC that the Tigers have just played the best team in the league.


Tuesday evening's game between two of the promotion favourites lived up to the pre-match hype as Wolves striker Nouha Dicko scored the match-winning goal in the 90th minute.


Hull had many players who featured in the Premier League last season on show during the defeat and following the game their head coach was full of praise for his opponents.

Slutsky stated: "I am disappointed that we lost but I am proud that, for a short time, we played on the same level as, for me, the best team in the Championship."


His opposing counterpart Nuno Santo added: "I thank Leonid for those comments. I know him and I appreciate those words from a very good coach. We had moments of really good football."

Image by Freddie Carty

Following investment this summer from Chinese owners Fosun, Wolves have managed to attract players from FC Porto, Atlético Madrid and AS Monaco among others, and are now strong favourites to win the league.


With captain Danny Batth and Portuguese star Hélder Costa yet to return from injury, the West Midlands side may well get even stronger as the season progresses.

Nuno's side are one of only three teams to start the season with a 100% record and face Neil Warnock's flying Cardiff City at home on Saturday in another game between two strong sides.

