Soccer

Newcastle United Confirm Signing of Striker Joselu From Stoke on Three-Year Deal

2 hours ago

Newcastle have confirmed the signing of striker Joselu from Stoke on a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old, who found the net four times in 27 appearance for Stoke having arrived in June 2015, joins for a reported £5m.

Joselu becomes Newcastle's sixth signing of the transfer window, following the captures of Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo and Mikel Merino.

“I feel very happy, because I have signed for a very big club. I’m very happy to be part of this club, and so excited,” the Spanish forward said.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know my teammates, the city, the training ground, the stadium and all the supporters. I’m very happy to be here.”

Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez, who has bemoaned the lack of transfer activity at the club since their promotion from the Championship, added: “We have known Joselu since his days at the Real Madrid academy, and we know that he has the potential to do well for us.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

“Obviously he has experience of English football and the Premier League and that was another thing we took into consideration. We think if we can exploit his full potential he will be a good signing for us.

“He knows and accepts the challenge we've given him at Newcastle United and he's keen to come and fight for a position in the team.”

Joselu could be set to make his first appearance for the Magpies in Sunday's visit to Huddersfield.

