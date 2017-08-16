Soccer

Premier League's Greatest Scorer Singles Out Arsenal Old Boy as Best Defender He Played Against

39 minutes ago

Holding the record for the most goals scored by a single player in Premier League history, when Alan Shearer is asked who's the toughest defender he ever faced, it makes sense to listen.

So, when asked by his fellow Match of the Day cohorts - via the famous show's Twitter account - who that specific man was, not only was it interesting to hear Shearer single out none other than Arsenal legend Tony Adams, the revelation also led to an interesting little argument between the former Newcastle hero and another renowned goal machine, Gary Lineker.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

After also claiming he didn't mind playing against another Premier League stalwart in Sol Campbell, the aforementioned naming of Adams as the best he faced soon led to Shearer and Lineker debating what makes a good defender - Lineker's argument was that a defender should also be decent on the ball, was swiftly countered by Shearer's assessment that a defender's job is purely to defend.

Image by Sal Sayles

It's clear the former Southampton and Blackburn Rovers striker was not going to back down on his judgement. Cue awkwardness in the studio.

Whichever side of the fence you stand on, one thing everyone can agree on was Tony Adams was a giant of the game - alas, his foray into management post-retirement has not been so successful, but it'll be interesting to see where he ends up next following a brief stint at Spanish side Granada. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters