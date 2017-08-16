Premier League's Greatest Scorer Singles Out Arsenal Old Boy as Best Defender He Played Against

Holding the record for the most goals scored by a single player in Premier League history, when Alan Shearer is asked who's the toughest defender he ever faced, it makes sense to listen.

So, when asked by his fellow Match of the Day cohorts - via the famous show's Twitter account - who that specific man was, not only was it interesting to hear Shearer single out none other than Arsenal legend Tony Adams, the revelation also led to an interesting little argument between the former Newcastle hero and another renowned goal machine, Gary Lineker.

After also claiming he didn't mind playing against another Premier League stalwart in Sol Campbell, the aforementioned naming of Adams as the best he faced soon led to Shearer and Lineker debating what makes a good defender - Lineker's argument was that a defender should also be decent on the ball, was swiftly countered by Shearer's assessment that a defender's job is purely to defend.

It's clear the former Southampton and Blackburn Rovers striker was not going to back down on his judgement. Cue awkwardness in the studio.

Whichever side of the fence you stand on, one thing everyone can agree on was Tony Adams was a giant of the game - alas, his foray into management post-retirement has not been so successful, but it'll be interesting to see where he ends up next following a brief stint at Spanish side Granada.