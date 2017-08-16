Real Madrid Star Criticises Lengthy Ronaldo Ban in Foul-Mouthed Outburst

Dani Carvajal has launched a foul-mouthed attack on the Spanish football authorities for the "excessive" punishment handed out to Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The full-back was quoted in Marca as he explained why the Portuguese forward's five-match ban had "f**ked" his side ahead of the Spanish Super Cup second leg encounter against bitter rivals Barcelona.

Ronaldo was handed the lengthy ban for shoving the referee after he was sent off in the 3-1 first-leg victory over La Blaugrana at the Nou Camp last Sunday, and Carvajal reacted angrily to the punishment meted out to the 32-year-old marksman.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

He stated: "It is an excessive sanction and a frustrating situation. I am not in the head of the referees but he [Ronaldo] didn't have to be sent off.

"We are fu**ed now because of that penalty, but hopefully they will reduce the amount of games he misses."

As well as Wednesday's return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo will sit out the La Liga games against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia, Levante and Real Sociedad, but he will be free to take part in any Champions League matches that Los Blancos play in the intervening period.

Little push on the referee there from Ronaldo. pic.twitter.com/ZuEvxejxhN — Rob Swan (@RobSwan87) August 13, 2017

The ex-Manchester United star was sent off for two bookable offences - one for removing his shirt after scoring, and the other for a perceived dive - and will have to wait unil 20th September to feature in Spain's top flight for his club.

Real will allegedly try and appeal Ronaldo's second yellow card after replays suggested that there was contact between him and Barca defender Samuel Umtiti, while the player himself has 10 days to appeal against his five-game ban.



Meanwhile, Carvajal also revealed his pride at being a key component of Zinedine Zidane's trophy-winning team in the past 18 months.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Real have lifted six titles under Zidane's tutelage since January 2016 - including back to back Champions League trophies and last season's La Liga title - and he added that it was something that the right-back wanted to continue doing for as long as possible.

He said: "I feel very proud to be involved in one of the best moments of the club. Every day I feel more important and I've stopped being the youngster.

"I want to seize the moment and improve to keep winning titles."