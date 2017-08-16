Steven Gerrard Names the Man Utd Player He'd Love to See Sign for Liverpool

Steven Gerrard has revealed which Manchester United player he would like to see sign for Liverpool.

Speaking on BT Sport on Tuesday night, Gerrard declared that he is a big fan of Nemanja Matic.

"I'm a huge fan of Matić."



The Liverpool legend said: "Right now? Looking at the weekend, I'd take Matic. We haven't got a natural holding midfielder at the moment. Jordan Henderson has done a fantastic job in there, obviously struggles with injury at times. We've got Emre Can as well, but for me, they're suited as well to being No.8s."

Liverpool made an unconvincing start to the Premier League season, drawing 3-3 at Watford, where their defensive problems resurfaced. Gerrard feels that a stronger midfield could help his former side sort out their leaky defence.

"I think all them players would benefit from having a real big monster of a midfielder in there who can break up play; that can help secure Liverpool when they pile forward."

"I'm a huge fan of Matic and looking at him over the weekend, he looks like the right piece of the puzzle that Mourinho needs."

Matic joined Manchester United from Chelsea this summer for a fee around £40m. He immediately impressed with a fine performance in Sunday's 4-0 win over West Ham.

Gerrard was speaking before Liverpool's Champions League Play-off tie in Germany against Hoffenheim. The Reds won 2-1 to put them within sight of the group stages ahead of the 2nd leg at Anfield next week.

Before that, they face Crystal Palace in their first home game of the new Premier League season.