Stoke Address 'Ambition' Digs With Loan Signing of Double Champions League Winner Jesé

Stoke City have officially completed the signing of former Real Madrid and two-time Champions League winner Jesé Rodriguez on a season-long loan from Paris Saint-Germain.

Jesé, who was part of Real's Decima and Undecima winning squads in 2014 and 2016 respectively, is the Potters' sixth signing of the summer after Darren Fletcher, Josh Tymon, Zurt Zouma, Bruno Martins Indi and Maxim Choupa-Moting.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes told StokeCityFC.com, "Jesé was a man in demand when PSG made it clear they would allow him to leave on loan and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us.

"He hasn't had the happiest of periods in his career in Paris but he's still only a young man and is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League.

"His pedigree speaks for itself and he will most certainly add to the firepower at our disposal."

Stoke now have more Champions League winners in their squad than any other in the Premier League - Jesé joins Bojan Krkic, Ibrahim Afellay, Xherdan Shaqiri and Darren Fletcher.

Fans will hope to Jesé make his debut in the first home game of the new season at the weekend when Arsenal visit the bet365 Stadium on Saturday evening.