Swansea City Will Have to Pay Big If They Are to Sign Nacer Chadli From West Brom This Summer

Premier League club Swansea City have a strong interest in West Bromwich Albion midfielder Nacer Chadli, but Baggies boss Tony Pulis will not sell the player cheap.

Swansea are currently looking for a replacement for Gylfi Sigurdsson as they prepare to lose him to Everton. The Swans have been keen on Chadli but according to the Telegraph, they will have to pay around £25m for the Belgian.

Chadli has been out-of-favour with Tony Pulis after his refusal to travel with the squad to Austria as part of their pre-season preparations.

West Brom will demand £25m+ from Swansea for Nacer Chadli. Already paid around £18m to Spurs #wba #swans https://t.co/MksB1xnkmO — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 15, 2017

Now, Pulis has acquired the services of Gareth Barry - a player Pulis see's as a perfect replacement for Fletcher who joined Stoke City earlier in the month.

West Brom have reportedly paid around £18m for Chadli when they signed him from Tottenham Hotspur last year and that's part of the reason for excessive price tag the club have given him.

However, the price could be unlikely to deter Swansea as they are close to selling Sigurdsson to Everton for a fee that could reach up to £50m.

Pulis explained the clubs desperate need to sign players following the first week of the Premier League - he is said to be in the market for a central defender, a winger and also a forward.

Pulis said: "Everybody from around the football club is waiting for them to come in. They've got to be players that improve us. We will work tremendously hard the next two weeks to give us a better opportunity to do well. The squad's just not strong enough."





He added: "We only have 17 senior pros so we need to and we've got a few at the top age so it just needs restructuring."