Tottenham & Ajax at Odds Over Sanchez Asking Price as Spurs Target 'Agrees' Personal Terms

Davinson Sanchez will become a Tottenham Hotspur player this summer - if Spurs can thrash out a compromise deal for the defender with Ajax.

De Telegraaf sports journalist Mike Verweij took to his Twitter account to reveal that Sanchez had agreed personal terms over a move to White Hart Lane, and it was now down to the two clubs to agree on a fee for the 21-year-old.

However, an actual report in the Dutch newspaper has suggested that Spurs and Ajax are miles apart in their valuation of Sanchez, with the Lilywhites having already offered £36m for the Colombia international.

Ajax, though, are holding out for a fee closer to the £46m mark before they would entertain letting their prised centre-back head to the Premier League, and as of Tuesday neither side was prepared to budge over their respective thoughts on how much money Sanchez is worth.

Sanchez has apparently held secret talks with Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and, having been swayed by the Argentine's plans for the 2017/18 season, has already shaken hands on the terms of a five-year contract upon joining last season's Premier League runners-up.

That has led the ex-Atletico Nacional starlet to inform Ajax that he is not mentally right to feature for them in first-team matches, although the Eredivisie giants hope that the centre-half will be able to play some part in Thursday's Europa League play-off first leg tie against Rosenborg.

De Telegraaf has suggested that Sanchez will attempt to rule himself out of that fixture with a slight knee complaint, but manager Marcel Keizer still expects the defender to pass a fitness test to be able to make the substitutes' bench at the very least.

Sanchez would become Spurs' first signing of a frustrating transfer window for the club's fanbase if he jets in to north London in the near future.

Pochettino is the only top flight manager who is yet to recruit any new signings for his first-team squad, despite Tottenham being linked with a wealth of names throughout the past three months.

