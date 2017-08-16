Tottenham Ready to Make Barcelona Midfielder Denis Suarez First Summer Signing

Tottenham are set to make their first swoop of the summer as they line up a potential bid for Barcelona playmaker Denis Suarez.

Spurs have endured a frustrating summer so far and are yet to secure a signing but have the funds available following the £50m departure of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, and are looking at the La Masia academy product to kick start their spending.

HITC have reported (via Spanish Newspaper Mundo Deportivo) that Mauricio Pochettino's men are ready to rival Serie A side Napoli and both have made a bid believed to be in the region of €30m.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Maurizio Sarri's side are said to be in pole position to land the young Spanish international and are willing to increase their bid to €35m to secure the services of Suarez, offering the player a tempting wage package.

Valencia are also rumoured to be interested in the midfielder but are yet to make a formal bid for him. After an impressive season for Villarreal in 2015/2016, where he netted four times in 33 appearances, Barcelona chose to re-sign their former academy player for €3.5m.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

However, Barcelona are rumoured to be willing to sell the 23-year-old as he has struggled to hold down a regular first team spot.

With Barca being linked with the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele, their arrival would push Suarez further down the pecking order forcing him to leave.