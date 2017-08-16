VIDEO: Marcos Rojo Offers Encouraging News Regarding Return From Long-Term Injury

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has given fans a reason to be hopeful, having provided a fresh update on his fitness.

The Argentinian suffered a serious knee ligament injury in a Europa League tie against Anderlecht back in April and was ruled out for the rest of the season, with the possibility of missing the rest of the year quite likely as well.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho previously said that he wouldn't expect the player back until December, however, Rojo is doing all he can to be fit again before his manager's predicted time frame.

The player is now able to hop on the bike again, and posted updates to his Instagram showing himself riding in the gym, as well as undergoing EMS (Electronic Muscle Stimulator) treatment.

Hopefully Marcos Rojo is back playing before November 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/xOPqv3K3Jw — Jimmy McBride (@jimmymcbride1) August 16, 2017

Rojo's teammates Ashley Young and Luke Shaw are also closer to making a healthy return to the United squad. It is believed that Shaw could be available for selection by next month, while Young is expected back in October.