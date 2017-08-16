Soccer

VIDEO: Marcos Rojo Offers Encouraging News Regarding Return From Long-Term Injury

an hour ago

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo has given fans a reason to be hopeful, having provided a fresh update on his fitness.

The Argentinian suffered a serious knee ligament injury in a Europa League tie against Anderlecht back in April and was ruled out for the rest of the season, with the possibility of missing the rest of the year quite likely as well.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho previously said that he wouldn't expect the player back until December, however, Rojo is doing all he can to be fit again before his manager's predicted time frame.

The player is now able to hop on the bike again, and posted updates to his Instagram showing himself riding in the gym, as well as undergoing EMS (Electronic Muscle Stimulator) treatment.

Rojo's teammates Ashley Young and Luke Shaw are also closer to making a healthy return to the United squad. It is believed that Shaw could be available for selection by next month, while Young is expected back in October.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters