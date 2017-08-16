West Ham Set to Continue Spending via Ambitious Swoop for Man City Outcast

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic is set to make a summer swoop for Manchester City defender Elaquim Mangala.

The Croat is keen to bolster his sides backline following their opening day drubbing to Manchester United and sees Mangala as the perfect man to fill the void.

ESPN have reported that the France International is being targeted by the Hammers, who are set to be rivalled by Inter to complete a loan deal.

The 26-year-old joined City in 2014 after an impressive spell at Porto for a fee of £31m but struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League making a number of high profile errors.

Despite featuring 64 times in all competitions, Mangala found himself out of new manager Pep Guardiola's plans at the start of last season and was allowed to join La Liga outfit Valencia on loan.

After featuring 34 times for Valencia, it led to a return to form for the centre back showing why City chose to part with the cash they did for the former France U21 captain.

He returned to Manchester in June hoping to force himself in Guardiola's plans for this season, and was an unused substitute in Saturday's win over newcomers Brighton.

However, big money arrivals of Kyle Walker, Danilo and Benjamin Mendy coupled with the return to full fitness of captain Vincent Kompany means Mangala isn't part of the Spaniards plans and looks set on a move to London or Milan.