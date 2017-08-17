Soccer

Anthony Martial's Cousin Deletes Tweet Regarding French Forward's Future at Man Utd

2 hours ago

The cousin of the somewhat maligned Manchester United forward Anthony Martial, recently quickly deleted a tweet, which revealed information about the striker's imminent future at Old Trafford.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Jema Martial's tweet appeared to confirm the former Monaco man will be staying at the club for at least another year.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Although the post can no longer be seen on Jema's profile, it was said to have clearly read: 


"For Manchester United, Anthony's departure is not a possibility, even on loan. They rely on him." 


...Before being swiftly taken-down. For United fans, this news may come as confirmation that for now at least, the French forward will be staying put.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Despite having had an impressive pre-season, and scoring during a cameo appearance in the Red Devil's 4-0 demolition of Slaven Bilic's West Ham on Sunday, there has certainly been doubts over Martial's future within Jose Mourinho's squad.

The still relatively young attacker has produced moments of brilliance since his move to Manchester from the French Riviera, but has failed to hold-down a fully consistent starting place under a succession of managers - it will be of great interest to see what the rest of the current season holds in store for him.

