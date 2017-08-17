Burnley Boss Remains Tight-Lipped Over Striking Targets to Replace Departed Andre Gray

Sean Dyche has refused to be drawn on potential striking replacements for Andre Gray, despite admitting he was scouring European markets for one.

The Burnley boss was quoted by Sky Sports at his pre-match press conference, ahead of the Clarets' home encounter with West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, about new additions to his squad.

Gray was sold to Premier League rivals Watford for £18.5m and plenty of conjecture has since been written about who Burnley will replace him with.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Dyche, however, would not name names and only stated that his scouting network was working hard to identify the right player to add to his senior ranks.

He said: "We haven't got the support as some of the big clubs so when we do go into Europe it is important we have as much information as possible.

"There are certain situations we do have information on and there are certain situations we look at."

Second bid for Chris Wood for Burnley rejected by Leeds United this morning. Burnley looking at other options now. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) August 15, 2017

Burnley have been linked with three possible names in recent days as speculation ramps up over who which forwards they may be casting an eye over.

Leeds United's Chris Wood has been installed as the most likely candidate to head to Turf Moor, but have seen two bids for the New Zealand international rejected by the Whites so far.

Other alternatives include Deportivo La Coruna marksman Florin Andone - a 24-year-old Romanian international - and Roda JC forward Dani Schahin.

Burnley are rumoured to have tabled an £11.8m bid for Andone's services as recently as Wednesday as Dyche eyes back up to the likes of Sam Vokes and Ashley Barnes but, when pressed further on reports about any strikers he wanted to buy, Dyche refused to clarify who he was in for.

He added: "We want to be private and confidential as best we can about our business. It's very rare messages come out of our club."

Hull City's Sam Clucas and SD Eibar midfielder Gonzalo Escalante are other supposed transfer targets for the Clarets ahead of September's deadline day.