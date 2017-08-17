Burnley Told to Double Their Offer to Whopping £20m for Sam Clucas After Hull Reject £10m Offer

Burnley have been told that they will need to pay as much as £20m to acquire the services of Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas.

Clucas, who still has two years left on his contract at the KCOM Stadium, was a standout performer last season in a struggling Hull City side who were ultimately relegated, conceding 13 goals in their final three games of the season.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

However, the 26-year-old could be in store for a quick return to the top flight if Sean Dyche is willing to double the two £10m bids he has already made.

With Abel Hernandez sustaining an achilles injury which could potentially see him sidelined for the next six months, Hull themselves are now in the market for attacking reinforcements.

However, they have so far been disappointed in their attempts to sign Cardiff striker Kenneth Zohore. The Dane has scored 15 goals in 30 games since joining the Bluebirds in January of last year and Neil Warnock feels he is worth more than the £10m Hull have offered.

Image by Xavier Bird

The Tigers may see Leicester forward Ahmed Musa as an alternative to Zohore with boss Leonid Slutsky keen on a potential loan deal.

The Russian manager told The Sun, “I worked with Musa for five years at CSKA Moscow and, for each coach, it is of course better to work with a player you know.”





Hull have also been told to up their offer of £1m for Oxford winger Marvin Johnson as they look to improve after their 3-2 home defeat to Wolves on Tuesday.