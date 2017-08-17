Danny Drinkwater Among Trio of Leicester Players to Miss Training Ahead of Brighton Clash

Danny Drinkwater looks set to miss Leicester City's first home game of the season against Brighton on Sunday, with the midfielder suffering a thigh injury.

According to the Leicester Mercury, the midfielder joins new signings Vicente Iborra and Kelechi Iheanacho on the sidelines as the Foxes look to kick on from last weekend's defeat to Arsenal.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

After missing the opening day fixture at the Emirates, Drinkwater is likely to miss out again, fuelling speculation the former Manchester United midfielder may be set for a move to Chelsea.

Blues boss Antonio Conte has claimed that his squad is too thin, despite loaning 12 players already this summer - and has hinted toward a move for the Premier League winner.

Leicester City tell Chelsea they must pay £40m for Danny Drinkwater - @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/FwP9WGaz9P — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 16, 2017

Having sold Nemanja Matic to Man United for £40m, and new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko unable to start his Chelsea career due to injury, Conte has earmarked Drinkwater as an ideal player to fill in in midfield.

The London club have already had a £15m offer rejected by the Foxes, but Telegraph Sport have reported that the Blues are preparing a £25m deal for the 27-year-old.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

Leicester are believed to be holding out for a £40m offer, but are still likely to be without their star man for the game against Brighton.

Iborra is yet to make his debut following his switch from Sevilla, whereas Iheanacho came on for the final seven minutes against Arsenal.