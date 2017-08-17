Experienced Schalke Star Said to Be Considering Liverpool Switch to the Tune of €20m

Liverpool fans have been getting excited over the news that Schalke defender Benedikt Howedes is considering a move to the Premier League this summer.

Apparently the 29-year-old is keen for a new challenge and has been speaking to a number of English clubs and could leave for around €20m, as reported by BILD.

His relationship with the club became strained after he was informed that he was being stripped of the captaincy, and honour bestowed to him six seasons ago. Ralf Fährmann was made the new skipper with Leon Goretzka his deputy.

In 2014/15 Schalke finished 5th, conceded 57 goals in 44 games with Matip and Howedes. With an improved squad surely it's a consideration. pic.twitter.com/bj52NsNS1x — Magic Coutinho (@MagicPhil78) August 17, 2017

Liverpool supporters haven't be able to help themselves get caught up in the news, given the little ground the club have made trying to sign Virgil van Dijk.

Southampton have stood firm over their prized asset so far in the transfer window, and are reportedly determined not to sell the Dutchman to Liverpool after the way they came calling a couple of months ago.

Benedikt #Höwedes 🇩🇪 is considering to leave Schalke and is in contact with multiple English clubs. He could leave for €20m. (BILD) #s04 pic.twitter.com/7gw7JapXH4 — Bundesliga Journal (@bulijournal) August 16, 2017

Reds fans will be excited to learn that Howedes is a leader of men with fantastic versatility and quality, which could make him a great alternative signing to Van Dijk.

He would arguably be able to strike up a good partnership with Joel Matip given that Cameroonian joined Liverpool from Howedes' club Schalke.

Jurgen Klopp's leaky back line made a return to action on Saturday by conceding three at Watford and it was evident they need to get a commanding player in over the next two weeks.