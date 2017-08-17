Football World Shows Support for Victims on Social Media Following Barcelona Terror Attack
Terror struck in Barcelona on Thursday as a van ran into a large crowd of persons, killing at least 13 persons and injuring several more, according to Cadena Ser radio in Spain.
The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack, with one suspect arrested so far.
Thinking of everyone in #Barcelona .. When are these clowns 💢 gonna stop killing innocents? 🇪🇸 PLEASE don't tweet pics or vids of victims. pic.twitter.com/t0FJjNB14P— Simon ∞ Edward (@InfinityBassUK) August 17, 2017
Sympathy has poured in from all over. And various sports teams, former players and personalities have expressed their sadness via social media.
Below are just a few:
Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by the tragic events in Barcelona this afternoon.— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) August 17, 2017
Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona.— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017
Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas.— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017
Translation: Dismayed by the news arriving from Barcelona. Full support and solidarity with the family and friends of the victims.
Thoughts are with everyone in Barcelona tonight 🙏🏼— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) August 17, 2017
Todos en #ACMilan lamentamos profundamente el ataque ocurrido en Barcelona. Nuestras más sentidas condolencias a todos los afectados— AC Milan (@acmilan) August 17, 2017
Translation: "All in #ACMilan regret the attack in Barcelona. Our most heartfelt condolences to all those affected."
Shocking to see the news in Barcelona... My thoughts are with the victims & their families! 🙏🏽— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 17, 2017