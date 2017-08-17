Football World Shows Support for Victims on Social Media Following Barcelona Terror Attack

Terror struck in Barcelona on Thursday as a van ran into a large crowd of persons, killing at least 13 persons and injuring several more, according to Cadena Ser radio in Spain.





The incident is being treated as a terrorist attack, with one suspect arrested so far.

Thinking of everyone in #Barcelona .. When are these clowns 💢 gonna stop killing innocents? 🇪🇸 PLEASE don't tweet pics or vids of victims. pic.twitter.com/t0FJjNB14P — Simon ∞ Edward (@InfinityBassUK) August 17, 2017

Sympathy has poured in from all over. And various sports teams, former players and personalities have expressed their sadness via social media.

Our thoughts are with the victims and all those affected by the tragic events in Barcelona this afternoon. — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) August 17, 2017

Deeply saddened by the attack on our city. All our thoughts are with the victims, their families and with the people of Barcelona. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 17, 2017

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

Translation: Dismayed by the news arriving from Barcelona. Full support and solidarity with the family and friends of the victims.

Thoughts are with everyone in Barcelona tonight 🙏🏼 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) August 17, 2017





Todos en #ACMilan lamentamos profundamente el ataque ocurrido en Barcelona. Nuestras más sentidas condolencias a todos los afectados — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 17, 2017

Translation: "All in #ACMilan regret the attack in Barcelona. Our most heartfelt condolences to all those affected."

Shocking to see the news in Barcelona... My thoughts are with the victims & their families! 🙏🏽 — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 17, 2017



