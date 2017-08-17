Former Spurs and Newcastle Man Jermaine Jenas Warns the Magpies Must Spend to Keep Rafa Benitez

Newcastle have a job on their hands to keep manager and former Champions League winner Rafa Benitez at the club if they don't spend on strengthening the squad, according to ex-player Jermaine Jenas.

The midfielder turned pundit, who was speaking to Goal, insists they need to back the Spanish boss in the transfer market or face losing not only him but at a seat at the table in the Premier League for years to come.

Newcastle boss Rafa Benítez is expecting to make four more signings after landing Joselu. (Source: Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/gwx4kFmO06 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) August 16, 2017

"I am with him all the way. It makes no sense to not go for it and protect your status," claimed Jenas. "Not only that, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to look at what they have got and say it is not enough. I suppose Newcastle fans and even Rafa are probably only asking for signings to give them a better chance.

"Right now, they are amongst the bottom three teams. He wants a chance to survive and that’s all he’s asking for. If they don’t get it, they could lose their most important person and that’s Rafa Benitez."

After the opening day defeat at home to Spurs which saw current captain Jonjo Shelvey sent off for a reckless stamp on Dele Alli, Jenas believes that although they won the Championship last season, that counts for nothing in the Premier League where he feels his former club can add to improve the squad.

"Yeah they won the Championship and finished last season on a high but it almost makes me sick that the players and manager put their heart and soul into the league and then they are not backed to improve," added the Newcastle midfielder who featured 110 times for the Magpies in the Premier League.

Mike Ashley on providing funds for @NUFC - "I may be a billionaire, maybe a multi-billionaire but I don't have cash in the bank." — Jim White (@JimWhite) August 11, 2017

"The market is crazy and they can’t afford to go too big on signings but as far as I am concerned with the team that they have got now will be in a relegation battle at the end of the season.

"Is that good enough for a club at the size of Newcastle? No, as far as I am concerned."