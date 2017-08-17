Soccer

Frantic Newcastle Boss Rafa Benitez to Offload 4 Players as Transfer Window Nears Closure

an hour ago

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is hoping to offload four first team players from squad before the transfer window slams shut on August 31, in order to make space for new signings.

The players in question are Tim Krul, Massadio Haidara, Jack Colback and Emmanuel Riviere, and Benitez wants them all out in order to free up space to bring in some last minute acquisitions for the new season, as reported by the Star.

The quartet are still in training with the club, but none were selected by the Spanish coach for the Magpies' Premier League opener against Tottenham, which they lost 2-0.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Colback is perhaps the most surprising name on the list, given how regularly he featured for Newcastle in last season's Championship title charge.

However, the midfielder has supposedly had a bust-up with Benitez, and so it could well be that he does move on in the next two weeks.

FBL-ENG-PR-NEWCASTLE-STOKE

It has been a relatively frustrating window so far for Newcastle supporters, who have seen their club bring in Florian Lejeune, Christian Atsu, Javier Manquillo, Mikel Moreno and most recently, Joselu.

There has been a feeling so far that the quality of the club's signings could see them struggle to survive their first season back in the big time, and fans have been clamouring for more - Benitez has been linked with moves for Kenedy, Michal Pazdan, Lucas Perez and Orestis Karnezis.

