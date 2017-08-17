Jesse Lingard Claims the Man Utd Dressing Room Vibe Has Improved Dramatically

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has revealed the mood in the dressing room has vastly improved following the club's recent successes.

The Red Devils ended last season with three trophies to their name and ensured qualification for the 2017/18 Champions League, and despite losing to Real Madrid in the recent UEFA Super Cup, returned to Premier League action on Sunday with a thrashing of West Ham.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The 4-0 result was highly impressive and efficient, and prompted fans and experts to compare the showing to something from the Sir Alex Ferguson days after the game.

According to Lingard, the dressing room now has huge amounts of confidence and positivity coursing through it and he said via Sky Sports: "There's a lot of confidence flying around at the moment and it's good that we can stick together and be a part of it. Even the lads who weren't involved at the weekend still played a big part in the win.

"The group that we had it was easy for players to settle in, the likes of Rom [Lukaku] and Victor [Lindelof], it was always going to be easy for them. They're very down to earth guys and they want to work hard on the training pitch."

It was United's biggest margin of victory over another team in the Premier League for three years, and on the club's title credentials Lingard added:





"I don't see why not. The whole team is working hard this season and hopefully we'll win trophies. We're in a lot of competitions, the more trophies the better."