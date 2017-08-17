La Liga Side Enter Race to Loan Outcast Chelsea Striker Diego Costa Until January

Deportivo La Coruña are in talks with Atletico Madrid about the possibility of bringing Diego Costa to Galicia on loan prior to a January move to the Spanish capital, according to local reports from La Voz de Galicia.

The Spanish international has been told that he has no future at Chelsea and is adamant on a return to Atletico Madrid, and released a statement on Thursday insisting he does not wish to remain at Stamford Bridge.

Costa said: “I am waiting for Chelsea to set me free. Why won’t they let me go if they don’t want me?

“My desire is to go to Atletico. I’ve spoken to Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. I said, ‘If the manager doesn’t want me, I want to go to Atletico Madrid’.

However, Costa's former side are banned from registering new players until January, opening up the possibility of a loan deal for the first half of the season.

AC Milan and Besiktas have already been linked with a loan deal for the player and now Deportivo have now entered the mix.

Costa joined Chelsea for £32m in 2014 and has helped the Blues to two Premier League titles in three years, but Antonio Conte has made it clear that the fiery forward is not part of his plans going forward, despite an apparent lack of striking options.

Diego Simeone has been vocal about his desire to reunite with his former star man, but Costa must surely look for another option until he is able to re-join Atletico in the new year.