Luis Garcia Makes Bold Claim About Former Boss Rafa Benitez at Newcastle This Season

Former Liverpool attacker Luis Garcia has made a bold claim in regards to his former manager, Rafa Benitez, as he reveals the Spanish manager's committed nature will see the 57-year-old set high targets with Newcastle this season, which could see the Magpies push for a Europa League place.

The winger played under Benitez at both Liverpool and Tenerife, and with high ambitions Garcia is well aware of the demands Benitez places upon his team. It therefore comes as no surprise that he could be frustrated by the club not sharing his commitment to take Newcastle back to the top.

With sights having to be set to the lower end of the transfer market, it would seem impossible for Benitez to guide the club into the top-half of the table, let alone into European contention.

Speaking to Sky Sports, via The Mag, Garcia said: “Wherever Rafa has gone, he has always given everything. He has always supported his clubs, the charities, everything.

“He is always totally committed and that’s what people love about him. He is protective of his players and his club.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“He always gives his best and Newcastle are seeing that now. I sent him a message to congratulate him on promotion – he has done a great job.





“It’s difficult to be relegated and come back after only one year, especially when important players leave. Now he’s trying to build a strong team because he knows it’s going to be another tough year.





“I know Rafa and I know he will not be planning just to fight to stay in the Premier League. I think he will be wanting to aim high, to try to get into those 10 positions at the top of the table and maybe fight for the Europa League places.

“He’s the same manager he ever was, you cannot talk to Rafa about anything except football. Football is everything. Talking, learning and improving. He attends to every detail. Everything has to be under control. He loves that.





“He wants you to have the right preparations, the right rest, the right food, the right everything. New players have to adapt fast to the needs of the team," he added.