Man City Said to Be Closing in on Shock £25m Deal to Sign West Brom Defender Jonny Evans

Manchester City are supposedly closing in on signing West Brom defender Jonny Evans in what would be arguably the most surprising deal of the window so far.

News filtered through on Wednesday evening that the Citizens were 'interested' in the Baggies centre-half, and now the story seems to have accelerated to the point that he could actually make the move back north.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Evans, of course, used to turn out for City's bitter cross-city rivals Manchester United, and that fact alone was enough for some supporters to dismiss the potential move on social media.

Pep Guardiola has deemed Eliaquim Mangala surplus to requirements for the new season and tabled an offer of £18m for Evans which was rejected, but now the Star claim the club are closing in on a £25m deal for the defender.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

City management are believed to still have their reservations over club captain Vincent Kompany's ability to remain 100% fit and have moved to secure a deal to sign Evans to provide cover.

Albion have already rejected a couple of offers for the defender from Leicester this summer, and the Foxes have since settled to sign Hull's Harry Maguire instead.

Tony Pulis is determined to keep hold of West Brom's star defender and even made him the club's new captain following Darren Fletcher's departure to Stoke.

Things have a gone a little bit quiet on the transfer incomings front at the Etihad in the last few weeks - and with just two weeks to go before the window closes, fans will be hoping to see a couple more new faces; Alexis Sanchez remains a target for Guardiola.