Martial Refuses to Reveal Personal Ambitions for Season as Team's Targets Are More Important

2 hours ago

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is refusing to reveal any of his personal targets for the 2017/18 season and has instead preached the importance of winning more trophies as a team, improving on last season's EFL Cup and Europa League double.

"As a squad, we haven't really talked about specific aims for the season too much so far, but the goal is to win as many titles as possible," Martial told the latest issue of Inside United.

"That is what we tried to do last year and it's what we are going to try to do this year. Personally, my main goal is to win titles and medals, of course. I also want to play the most. I have always wanted to play since I was young and so now I've got to do my best to win the title. I do set myself targets for appearances and goals but I keep that to myself," he added.

After exploding onto the scene in 2015/165 and emerging as United's top scorer with 17 goals in all competitions, Martial suffered in the face of stronger squad competition last season and finished the campaign with fewer appearances and fewer goals (8) as a result.

He marked his first Premier League appearance of 2017/18 with a goal in the 4-0 demolition of West Ham, though, even briefly cracking a smile after some light encouragement from Phil Jones, and will be an important attacking asset in squad rotation in the coming months.

With United returning to the Champions League and looking to mount trophy challenges on four separate fronts, Martial and others must be at their best if silverware is to continue making its way to Old Trafford come the end of the season.

"Everybody in the league has been reinforcing, buying players, so it is going to be ever better and much more exciting for everyone - both for us and for those watching the Premier League," the young French international explained.

"We also have the Champions League to look forward to again and I think that is a competition that every team wants to win. It is a difficult competition and you have to work hard from the beginning to the end. We will see how it goes. Anything is possible.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"But the main aim is the Premier League title. That is what we want. When you play football you're playing to win, not to be second or third. So we're going to do everything we can to achieve this."

