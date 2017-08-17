Paulinho Unveiled as Barcelona Player After Completing €40m Move From Guangzhou

Barcelona have formally unveiled new €40m Paulinho following the successful completion of his move from Guangzhou Evergrande in China, with the Brazil international to wear the number 15 shirt for the club this season.

The former Tottenham and Corinthians midfielder underwent a medical in the morning, before meeting with president Josep Maria Bartomeu to sign his contract and then talk to the press.

"It's Barça," he is quoted as saying by Marca after being asked about the decision to join.

"I had doubts at the beginning because I was happy in China and I was fine. Over time, my answer was yes because this is Barça and I wanted to be here. Those who know me, know what I have given to be here," the player added.

"I think the challenges have to be faced. I do not like to talk about price, but as we talk about it, what I'm saying is that I have to play, help my teammates and my club. I'm feeling ready to play for Barça."

As for what he might bring to the team, Paulinho stated, "My strengths and qualities are what I have been demonstrating throughout my career.

"I will help a little more in defence, although it depends on the game. I hope I can help my teammates where they need it.

If it has to be in defence, it will be in defence, but that will depend on the circumstances of the matches. I have also played up front for Guangzhou."