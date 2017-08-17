Soccer

Paulinho Unveiled as Barcelona Player After Completing €40m Move From Guangzhou

40 minutes ago

Barcelona have formally unveiled new €40m Paulinho following the successful completion of his move from Guangzhou Evergrande in China, with the Brazil international to wear the number 15 shirt for the club this season.

The former Tottenham and Corinthians midfielder underwent a medical in the morning, before meeting with president Josep Maria Bartomeu to sign his contract and then talk to the press.

"It's Barça," he is quoted as saying by Marca after being asked about the decision to join.

"I had doubts at the beginning because I was happy in China and I was fine. Over time, my answer was yes because this is Barça and I wanted to be here. Those who know me, know what I have given to be here," the player added.

"I think the challenges have to be faced. I do not like to talk about price, but as we talk about it, what I'm saying is that I have to play, help my teammates and my club. I'm feeling ready to play for Barça."

As for what he might bring to the team, Paulinho stated, "My strengths and qualities are what I have been demonstrating throughout my career.

"I will help a little more in defence, although it depends on the game. I hope I can help my teammates where they need it.

If it has to be in defence, it will be in defence, but that will depend on the circumstances of the matches. I have also played up front for Guangzhou."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters