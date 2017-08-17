Tottenham Miss Out on Chance to Sign Giovanni Simeone as Fiorentina Complete Deal

Tottenham have been beaten by Fiorentina to the singing of former Genoa attacker Giovanni Simeone.

The Argentine has put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Viola after just one season at Genoa, snubbing Spurs who were supposedly interested as reported by the Mirror.

Simeone is the son of Atletico Madrid manager Diego, who was the international teammate of current Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The 22-year-old saw his stock rise after a great campaign last season in which he finished top scorer for Genoa with 12 strikes in his first season in Europe.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

He certainly turned out to be a bargain for the Serie A outfit, who purchased him for £2.7m from River Plate only last summer.

It is likely Simeone would have fitted right in at Spurs under Pochettino, who seems to be a beacon of hope for young footballers. He has helped develop the likes of Dele Alli, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyle Walker-Peters and Josh Onomah during his three-year reign so far.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

There are only two weeks to go until the transfer window closes and Spurs are yet to make a single signing so far - the only Premier League club to do so - and the fans are beginning to get restless.

But there is hope yet that the club can get deals for Davinson Sanchez and Ross Barkley over the line before the window closes.