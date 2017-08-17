Tottenham Set for 20,000 Empty Seats at Wembley for Their Clash Against Chelsea

Tottenham are looking increasingly likely to kick-off their home debut at Wembley with up to 20,000 empty seats, due to restrictions imposed on them by the Metropolitan Police and Brent Council.

Almost 70,000 tickets have been sold for Spurs clash with Chelsea at the home of English football on Sunday to supporters who registered with the North London club before July 1, however after being deemed a high-risk game Spurs have been forbidden to put tickets up for general sale.

With a capacity of 90,000 - 3,000 tickets secured for away fans - Tottenham struggled to sell out a large area in the stadium's upper tier, and as such face it being closed for their highly anticipated home debut at Wembley.





The Times have reported that although Spurs have previously sold out all of their Champions League matches at the ground last season, their hands have been tied by the restrictions placed upon them from a safety advisory group which included the London Ambulance service and Fire Brigade.

20,000 empty seats at Wembley on Sunday, which is a shame. 70,000 still a handy crowd though. Per @TimesSport (£)https://t.co/EH6CrkrjiZ pic.twitter.com/gPTI97jErS — The Spurs Report (@spurs_report) August 17, 2017

Despite Wembley possessing a safety certificate to be able to accommodate 90,000 football fans, Tottenham are now only able to sell seats to supporters who registered on their website last month as the fixture is deemed a high-risk event, which will also apply for the Arsenal game in February.





Despite being one of the most highly anticipated fixtures in the league's second match-week, the game is set to record a lower attendance figure than Tottenham's clash with Burnley next week as the club will be able to sell tickets to the general public.