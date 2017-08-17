Soccer

Turkish Rivals Fenerbahce and Besiktas to Battle it Out to Sign Out-of-Favour Napoli Striker

29 minutes ago

Besiktas have joined Fenerbahce in the race to sign Napoli striker Duvan Zapata.

The former had led the way to sign the former Udinese loanee but now Besiktas have matched their interest and will fight it with their league rivals for the player.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

As reported by Calciomercato (via Football Italia) the Colombian 'will be able to experience a new adventure in the next few days'.

The 26-year-old is highly unlikely to get a look in for title challengers Napoli this season given Dries Mertens shift in position to a central striking role.

Zapata also has competition in the form of Jose Callejon, Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik and so the club are willing to sanction a move away for him.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

Zapata joined the Serie A outfit in 2013 after impressing in Argentina with Estudiantes and had an indifferent couple of seasons before joining Udinese temporarily.

There, he did fare slightly better and came away with a goal record of one in two, which seems to have been enough to prompt a tug of war between the two Turkish clubs.

