VIDEO: Behind the Scenes as Zlatan Ibrahimovic Goes Intergalactic for Launch of Exciting New Game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has always fancied himself as one of the biggest names in the world - and new game Zlatan Legends sees him become one of the biggest names out of this world too.

After almost two years of development, ISBIT GAMES has launched the new experience; a skill-based casual game for mobile that allows gamers to play as Zlatan, against Zlatan.

Zlatan Legends features an entirely new sport - Driftball - a fast, action-packed game played in space, with the studio claiming that they aim to challenge gamers’ expectations and create an innovative gameplay experience.

As part of the Thursday 17th August launch, ISBIT GAMES released a behind the scenes interview with the man himself - with some additional footage of the making of the game itself.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Ibrahimovic said: "I’m really proud of what the studio has accomplished this past year. I was not interested in just releasing another football game onto the market - it’s important that the game felt unique and was built from scratch.

"We wanted to offer something for everyone, but at the same time ensure it was complex enough to test the skill of even the most hardcore gamer."

Image by Chris Deeley

ISBIT GAMES CEO Koos added: "To be honest, I am not a huge football fan, but I hit it off with Zlatan due to his passion for gaming. We had half an hour scheduled the first time we met, but we ended up talking about games for over three hours. We share the same idea of what a great game is and Zlatan Legends is a game we are both really proud of."





Zlatan Legends is free to play and available to download for iPhone/iPod touch/iPad from the iTunes App Store here: http://bit.ly/zlatanlegends. Support for other platforms is in development.