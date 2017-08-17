Soccer

VIDEO: Raphael Varane Shows Up Luis Suarez With Unbelievable Burst of Pace During Spanish Super Cup

2 hours ago

Things are still going swimmingly for Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, with the side picking up yet another piece of silverware on Wednesday after defeating Barcelona over two legs to claim the Spanish Super Cup.

Zidane's compatriot Raphael Varane played a huge role at the back to help Los Blancos to a 2-0 victory. The defender showed great composure at the back, and kept one of the world's best strikers in Luis Suarez in check.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

One such moment came in the first half. Varane and Suarez got into a bit of a foot race, chasing down a long ball. And while many would have expected the Uruguayan forward to win that quite easily, he found himself skinned by Varane, who showed incredible pace to claim the possession and work a good pass to Dani Carvajal.

Check it out in the video below (Skip to around 1:20 if you're not interested in watching the entire thing).

Suarez must be feeling quite humbled after being upstaged in such fashion by a centre-back, but it's becoming increasingly clear that the Catalan side are really missing Neymar.

