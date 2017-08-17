Soccer

Watford Boss Marco Silva Hopeful of Reunion With Benfica Winger at Vicarage Road

40 minutes ago

Watford are close to finalising a season-long loan deal for Benfica's Peruvian international winger Andre Carrillo.

As reported by The Mirror, the deal would represent a reunion for the player with Watford boss Marco Silva, who worked with the player during their respective stints at Sporting Lisbon.

Image by Adam Samuel

Having already sealed the signings of  Andre Gray, Richarlison, Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes, Tom Cleverley and Kiko Femenia, the Hornets have stepped into the transfer market again as the Pozzo family continue to back their new man in this window.

Indeed, these deals  already make the Watford the Premier League's fourth biggest net spenders at around £45m, behind only Manchester City, Manchester United and Leicester City.

Image by Adam Samuel

Carillo, who only moved from Sporting to crosstown rivals Benfica in 2016, endured a frustrating campaign last time out, appearing twenty times, of which only three were starts. He was able to chip in with a two goals and and assists in his limited action - however, he also found himself cautioned on five occasions.

The 26-year-old will fill a need for Watford on the right wing, which has been manned by Nordin Amrabat pre-season and in the opening day game with Liverpool with no recognised back up.

