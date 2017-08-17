West Brom Closing in on £15m Acquisition of Out-of-Favour Tottenham Defender

Kevin Wimmer's spell at Tottenham is on the verge of ending after reports suggested that a £15m move to West Bromwich Albion was edging closer to completion.

The Austria international has fallen out-of-favour at Spurs and, according to the Telegraph, is in talks over a possible move to the Hawthorns, with the overall transfer fee rising to £20m if certain criteria are met during his stay.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis is eager to add defensive reinforcements to his senior ranks, and is hopefuly over adding Wimmer to his first-team squad in the coming days.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The exclusive report from the Telegraph comes in the wake of reported interest from Manchester City for West Brom star Jonny Evans, with media outlets claiming that Pep Guardiola's side had seen an £18m offer for the Northern Ireland international rejected on Wednesday.

It is likely that Wimmer is being signed as a contingency plan for if - and potentially when - Evans departs for the Etihad stadium, and also comes after Pulis ended his own interest in prising Middlesbrough captain Ben Gibson away from the north east.

Discussions between Wimmer's representatives and West Brom appear to have gathered pace over the past few days, and talks are believed to be at an advanced stage.

Hearing that Kevin Wimmer to WBA seems to be goer if everything is tied up. Makes sense with Sanchez's likely arrival. — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) August 17, 2017

The Midlands outfit will hope to make the 24-year-old the latest addition to their playing staff by next week at the latest, and Wimmer could even be in line to make his senior bow against Accrington Stanley in the Carabao Cup on 22nd August if his deal is completed in time.

Crystal Palace and Stoke City were also tenatively linked with moving for Wimmer earlier in the summer, but their chances of signing him have waned after West Brom moved ahead of them in the pecking order.

Wimmer joined Tottenham from FC Koln in July 215 for around £4m, but has turned out just 31 times over the past two seasons for the north Londoners.

He made just 10 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino last term - four of which came in the club's domestic cup runs - and would fall even further behind his defensive colleagues if Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez completes a reported £40m switch to White Hart Lane.

