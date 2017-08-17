Zidane, Allegri & Premier League Quartet on Shortlist for 2017 Best FIFA Men’s Coach Award

Zinedine Zidane, Massimiliano Allegri and Premier League quartet Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino are among the 10 names on the short-list for Best FIFA Men's Coach ahead of the world football governing body's annual gala that will be held in London on 23rd October.

The early favourite to win, the 2016/17 campaign marked Zidane's first full season in charge of Real Madrid and ended with La Liga and Champions League honours, the first time Los Blancos had managed to win both titles in the same season since 1958.

Mourinho finished the season with EFL Cup and Europa League honours, while Conte steered Chelsea to the Premier League title in record breaking fashion at the first attempt.

Ligue 1 winning Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim is also nominated, as is Germany's Joachim Low after collecting the 2017 Confederations Cup title over the summer.

Massimiliano Allegri (Juventus)

Carlo Ancelotti (Bayern Munich)

Antonio Conte (Chelsea)

Luis Enrique (Barcelona)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Leonardo Jardim (Monaco)

Joachim Low (Germany national team)

Jose Mourinho (Manchester United)

Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)

Diego Simeone (Atletico Madrid)

Tite (Brazil national team)

Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

The 10- strong shortlist for the Best FIFA Women's Coach has also been revealed, featuring among the names Euro 2017 winning Sarina Wiegman, Champions League winning Gerard Precheur and WSL winning Emma Hayes:

Olivier Echouafni (French national team)

Emma Hayes (Chelsea Ladies)

Ralf Kellermann (VfL Wolfsburg)

Xavi Llorens (FC Barcelona Femeni)

Nils Nielsen (Danish national team)

Florence Omagbemi Nigerian national team)

Gerard Precheur (Olympique Lyonnais Feminin)

Dominik Thalhammer (Austrian national team)

Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands national team)

Hwang Yong-Bong (Korea DPR / Korea DPR U-20 national teams)

The October ceremony will also see awards handed out for the premier Best FIFA Women’s Player and Best FIFA Men’s Player, as well as the FIFA Fair Play Award, the FIFA Puskás Award, the FIFA Fan Award, the FIFA FIFPro World11 and the new FIFA Goalkeeper Award.