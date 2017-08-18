Arsenal Legend Names the Premier League Club Who Would Be the 'Perfect Fit' for Jack Wilshere

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has called West Ham United the 'perfect fit' as Jack Wilshere's next club, with just 12 months left on the Gunners midfielder's current deal at the Emirates.

Wilshere, now 25 years old, has been hampered by injury for the duration of his career, with a loan spell at Bournemouth cut short in April with a fractured leg. The England international is nearing a comeback before the end of the transfer window though, having played for the Arsenal Under-23 side recently.

Wenger says Jack Wilshere will stay at #Arsenal but @RealRomfordPele says a move to #WHUFC would be great for the player. pic.twitter.com/WYUEB0c2Ed — Alan Brazil (@SportsBreakfast) August 18, 2017

Parlour claimed that Wilshere, who has failed to start more than 22 league games in a single campaign since 2010/11, would be the perfect man for a Hammers midfield lacking a creative spark and still leaning heavily on Mark Noble.

He hinted that the Hammers' London location could play a part in a potential move, saying: "He’s got young children and you know if you go abroad he won’t be seeing them kids on a regular basis. He wants to be part of their lives growing up so he wants to stay in England if he can."

Despite an early finish, last season saw Wilshere play his highest number of league minutes since that 2010/11 season - impressing sporadically in Eddie Howe's Cherries side.

However, Arsene Wenger may hold onto Wilshere to maintain depth within his squad, recently stating: "What is important for him is the natural progression to be completely fit. He is not far away now. I think I plan for him to be here for the whole season."



