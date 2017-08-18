Soccer

Arsenal Legend Names the Premier League Club Who Would Be the 'Perfect Fit' for Jack Wilshere

31 minutes ago

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour has called West Ham United the 'perfect fit' as Jack Wilshere's next club, with just 12 months left on the Gunners midfielder's current deal at the Emirates. 

Wilshere, now 25 years old, has been hampered by injury for the duration of his career, with a loan spell at Bournemouth cut short in April with a fractured leg. The England international is nearing a comeback before the end of the transfer window though, having played for the Arsenal Under-23 side recently.

Parlour claimed that Wilshere, who has failed to start more than 22 league games in a single campaign since 2010/11, would be the perfect man for a Hammers midfield lacking a creative spark and still leaning heavily on Mark Noble. 

He hinted that the Hammers' London location could play a part in a potential move, saying: "He’s got young children and you know if you go abroad he won’t be seeing them kids on a regular basis. He wants to be part of their lives growing up so he wants to stay in England if he can."

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Despite an early finish, last season saw Wilshere play his highest number of league minutes since that 2010/11 season - impressing sporadically in Eddie Howe's Cherries side.  

However, Arsene Wenger may hold onto Wilshere to maintain depth within his squad, recently stating: "What is important for him is the natural progression to be completely fit. He is not far away now. I think I plan for him to be here for the whole season." 


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters