Barcelona Legend Luis Suarez Claims That Star Duo Are Not the Answer to Club's Woes

Despite Wednesday night's 2-0 Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid, a Barcelona club legend has claimed that the potential signings of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele are not the answer to the club's woes.

Speaking to Carrusel Deportivo, Luis Suarez - who made 122 appearances for the Catalan club between 1955 and 1961 - said: "These two games had little history and signings such as Dembele and Coutinho are not the solution."





The 82-year-old continued to say: "Barca have to know that united and together they have to fight to get out of this, whether or not there are new players."

Luis Suarez: "These two games had little history and signings like Dembelé or Coutinho are not the solution."



Says a lot. — Aditya (@posicionMessi) August 17, 2017

Both Coutinho and Dembele have been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, with the club's general manager, Pep Segura, even going as far to say that the deals are "close".

The club are coming off the back off a rough summer, which culminated in the 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. It's been a difficult start for new manager Ernesto Valverde, to say the least.

CURTO DE LA TORRE/GettyImages

After Neymar's world-record departure to PSG, the Spanish giants are looking to reinvest the £200m that they received in the deal, in an attempt to bring back some excitement to the Nou Camp.





However, club legend Suarez - who is no relation to their current star striker - is not convinced that the club need any more signings, and believes that their current players are enough to get them out of their rut.

Barcelona begin their league campaign on Sunday by welcoming Real Betis to the Nou Camp.