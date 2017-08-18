Soccer

​Bayern Munich CEO Reveals Portuguese Star Could Leave on Loan But Dismisses Links With AC Milan

40 minutes ago

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed teenage sensation Renato Sanches could leave the club on loan this summer, but is unlikely to move to Milan. 

The Italian side have been consistently linked with the European Championship winner following a frustrating first season in the Bundesliga. 

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Milan has enjoyed a positive summer after a takeover from a Chinese consortium earlier this year. They have spent over £170m, but have expressed their desire to bring Sanches in on loan.

Sanches completed a £32m switch to the German champions last summer, and his performances in the Euros suggested he would be a big player for Ancelotti's side. However, the Portuguese wonderkid only made 25 appearances across all competitions, failing to register a single goal or assist. 

Despite his shortcomings, many top European clubs have expressed an interested in signing the 19-year-old - but Milan look an unlikely destination according to Rummenigge 

Calciomercato.com claim that Rummenigge has distanced Sanches from moving to Italy, but admits they may look to loan him for the season ahead.

He said: "Sanches is a good player, still young and therefore needs time. We continue to believe in his qualities, so we do not want to sell him outright. 

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"We would loan him, to play with continuity and there are many other clubs interested beyond Milan, so I do not think it will go to Italy."

The midfielder will be hoping to record as many appearances as possible to remain the national side ahead of next summer's World Cup. 

But whether he breaks through at Bayern or plays his football elsewhere remains to be seen. 

